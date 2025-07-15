New York Mets linked to free agent reliever David Robertson
With the MLB Trade Deadline approaching in 16 days, the New York Mets are looking to upgrade their bullpen to support All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.
In addition to the trade market, it appears that the Mets are exploring free agency to help boost their 'pen as well.
According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets and Yankees are among the teams that have looked into right-handed relief pitcher David Robertson who is still a free agent.
Per Sammon, Robertson is throwing for interested teams and several clubs are expected to attend one of his throwing sessions in the next week or so.
Robertson, who is 40-years-old, last pitched for the Texas Rangers in September. In the 2024 season, the righty reliever posted a 3.00 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 72 innings for Texas.
Robertson is self represented and declined a $7 million mutual option from the Rangers in the offseason. He instead took a $1.5 million buyout and became a free agent. However, Robertson has yet to sign with a team with the regular season now more than halfway over.
Robertson is best known for being a staple in the Yankees' bullpen for nine years. But beyond the pinstripes, the righty also pitched for the Mets in 2023, the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies in his long career.
Back during the 2023 campaign, Robertson posted a 2.05 ERA and 14 saves for the Mets before being dealt to the Marlins at the trade deadline. Robertson was signed to be a setup man that season, but slid into the closer's role after Diaz went down with a torn patellar tendon in March of that year.
The Mets are in need of additional high-leverage bullpen arms and Robertson makes sense as a reunion candidate. New York will likely utilize the trade market to improve their bullpen, but bringing back Robertson would be a solid option as well.