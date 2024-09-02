Should The Mets Extend This Starting Pitcher?
If the New York Mets manage to make the playoffs this season, they'd be greatly indebted to Sean Manaea.
The 32-year-old southpaw tossed seven shutout innings on Sunday to lower his ERA to 3.35 on the year; although one may mention that this dominant performance came against the historically-inept Chicago White Sox, these performances have been the new norm for Manaea, regardless of the opponent.
Since July 30, Manaea has tossed 44.2 frames and pitched into the seventh inning in six of his last seven starts. Over that span, he's allowed just 26 hits and 12 runs for a 2.42 ERA; his command and strikeout stuff have also been remarkably sharp, as he's punched out 53 batters while walking just nine. Going back even further to July 2, Manaea has allowed just 24 runs (23 earned) over 74.1 innings for a 2.78 ERA; the Mets have gone 12-2 in his last 14 starts.
It is worth mentioning that Manaea can be a free agent after the season; although the Mets signed him to a two-year contract in January, the southpaw has a $13 million player option that he can exercise. Given his recent performances, it would make perfect sense for Manaea to opt out of his contract due to his steadily increasing value.
At the same time, the Mets should undoubtedly be open to keeping him around long-term. New York's current pitching rotation has been largely constructed with players on "prove it" deals with wildly varying results; the lefty has been the one constant in the rotation this year, and he's been pitching at his best as every game becomes more important to win. While he wouldn't be considered the ace of the staff in the future (Kodai Senga is the ace when he's healthy), he's still the perfect complimentary piece for the Mets to have, and as they've seen this year, he can pitch like an ace when the team needs him to.
Thanks to Manaea's latest sparkling performance, New York completed their three-game sweep of the White Sox and moved to a season-best nine games over .500 with a 73-64 record. They now trail the Atlanta Braves by just one game for the third NL Wild Card spot.