New York Mets Lose Key Reliever For Rest of The Season
With the New York Mets looking to maintain a playoff spot in the National League, their bullpen took a huge hit.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters before the team's game on Friday that relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez's season is over. Nunez, who was one of Met's most effective relief pitchers out of the bullpen this year, will have his season cut short due to a flexor injury in his right arm.
"With Nunez, he's got a flexor injury. He got a PRP (injection) today. He's done for the year," Mendoza said.
This news comes at a time when the Mets are holding onto a slim one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the NL, as they get set to play a big three-game series against the NL East rival the Philadelphia Phillies. They're also just 1.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card position and two games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top spot.
Nunez was having a great first season for New York, but it was filled with injuries. The 28-year-old was first placed on the IL on July 24 after being diagnosed with a right pronator strain in his right forearm. After being activated off the IL on August 23, he made just one appearance before landing back on the shelf for good.
Nunez finished his 2024 season for the Mets pitching in 25 games with an ERA of 2.31, a 0.91 WHIP and 48 strikeouts across 35 innings.