New York Mets make a decision on Dedniel Nunez
Once it was announced earlier this month that New York Mets left-handed relievers A.J. Minter and Danny Young would be out for the remainder of the 2025 season due to injuries, it became clear that the Mets' front office would likely need to acquire an additional southpaw because of how skewed the bullpen was toward righties.
And the Mets accomplished this by acquiring Jose Castillo from the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15 in exchange for cash considerations. While Castillo's 11.37 ERA in six innings for the Diamondbacks this season doesn't look great, New York's front office must be confident he can produce better for them.
Castillo is expected to be activated by the Mets on May 17, ahead of the team's game against the Yankees. This meant that some player had to be optioned to the minor leagues in order to make space for him on the roster.
And it has been announced on Saturday that it will be right-handed reliever Dedniel Núñez who the Mets are sending to Triple-A Syracuse once Castillo gets activated. This news first came from Andy Martino of SNY.
Ever since joining the Mets on May 4, Núñez has amassed a 7.36 ERA in 3.2 innings pitched. While there's an argument to be made that Núñez has a higher ceiling than Castillo at this point, the bottom line is that New York needs lefties in their bullpen more than anything else right now, which is surely the catalyst behind this decision.
In the case that another reliever (especially a righty) was to get hurt in the coming weeks, Núñez would likely be the first option to come back to the big leagues.