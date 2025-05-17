Mets' Juan Soto opens up about reuniting with Yankees
The New York Mets suffered a 6-2 defeat to their cross-town rival Yankees, during the first Subway Series game of 2025 on Friday, May 16.
The biggest story by far heading into and during this game was that Mets slugger Juan Soto was returning to Yankee Stadium for the first time since choosing the Mets over the Yankees in free agency this past offseason.
There was a ton of intrigue over how Soto would handle all the boos thrown his way by Yankees fans, how he would interact with his former teammates, and just his overall temperament during the game. And while the Mets lost, Soto seemed completely at ease, and even seemed to savor all the negative energy directed his way.
Or perhaps Soto was just excited to see so many of his former teammates. This seemed to be the case when he was asked about getting to catch up with his ex-team's players and staff members when speaking with the media after Friday's defeat.
"I mean, I'm just happy to see those guys and seeing them doing well. They really have a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for them," Soto said, per an X post from SNY.
"And they're showing the love everywhere we're seeing them, and I'm happy to talk to them."
It's clear that Soto holds his former teammates in high regard. However, no matter how much fun he had with Yankees players on Friday, the bottom line is that the Mets are the club that gets to have him in their lineup for the next 15 seasons.