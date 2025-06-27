New York Mets make a decision on Ronny Mauricio
With Mark Vientos returning from the injured list Friday, the New York Mets have made a decision on their bench.
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets are optioning lefty-hitting utilityman Jared Young to Triple-A. He posted a .642 OPS in 18 games. They will instead keep switch-hitting infielder Ronny Mauricio on the 26-man roster and look to find consistent major league at-bats for him, Vientos, and Brett Baty, despite the trio sharing the same primary position.
Mauricio, 24, was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on June 3 after Vientos was placed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain. Through 66 big league plate appearances this season, he is batting .226/.273/.403 (.676 OPS) with three home runs, two doubles, and five RBIs.
A former No. 1 prospect in the Mets’ system, Mauricio made his MLB debut in September 2023 but missed all of 2024 while recovering from multiple knee surgeries. He got off to a slow start at the plate following his long-awaited return, but picked things up Wednesday with a three-hit performance against the Atlanta Braves.
Vientos, 25, is hitting .230/.298/.380 (.768 OPS) with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 53 games this year. A breakout performer in 2024, he opened the season as the Mets’ everyday third baseman but, due to defensive struggles (-8 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average), began seeing more time as the designated hitter before his injury.
In Vientos’ absence, Mauricio made 11 starts at third base, four at second, and one each at shortstop and designated hitter. Baty, meanwhile, has continued splitting time between third and second as he has all season.
With outfielder Jesse Winker set to begin a rehab assignment Sunday, the Mets will be without a traditional DH platoon until his return, which could take a few weeks. That vacancy should help New York manage playing time for all three young infielders in the meantime.