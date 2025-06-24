Mets' Jesse Winker slated to begin rehab assignment
After undergoing several weeks of movement screens and hitting progressions, New York Mets veteran Jesse Winker is now closing in on a return to game action.
During Tuesday’s pregame press conference, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he is “hopeful” that Winker can begin a minor league rehab assignment by the end of the weekend. The plan is for the lefty-hitting outfielder to start as a designated hitter — a role he platooned in earlier this season.
Winker, 31, suffered a right oblique strain in the first game of a May 4 doubleheader, which occurred when he made a throw home from left field on a third-inning sacrifice fly. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list earlier Tuesday. The move is retroactive to his initial IL placement, meaning he will be eligible for reinstatement in early July.
The veteran slugger had played just two innings in left field this season prior to his May 4 start, entering as a defensive replacement both times. He had made each of his previous 18 starts as the team’s designated hitter, splitting time in that spot with right-handed hitter Starling Marte.
Through Winker’s first 78 plate appearances in 2025, he hit .239/.321/.418 with one home run and 10 RBIs. He re-signed with the Mets on a one-year, $8 million deal in January after contributing to last year’s second-half postseason run as a trade-deadline pickup.
Due to the delicate nature of oblique injuries and his lengthy absence, Mendoza said Winker will need more than “just a couple of games” rehabbing in the minor leagues before he is ready to be activated.
“When we’re talking about that [oblique] area, we have to watch him closely,” Mendoza said. He emphasized that Winker needs to get plenty of at-bats and did not rule out a return to the outfield later this season, but they will first create a slow progression plan for his buildup as a DH: playing every other day, then back-to-backs, and so on.
In Winker’s absence, the Mets have given Marte, Mark Vientos (also currently on the injured list), and Jared Young the majority of at-bats in the DH spot. Young, the only lefty-swinging player from that trio, is slashing .150/.209/.400 (.609 OPS) since being called up in late May.