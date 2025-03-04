Predicting the New York Mets' 2025 Opening Day roster
The New York Mets kick off the 2025 season in Houston in about three weeks on March 27th. As more Mets regulars get into game action in spring training, let's dive into what the Opening Day roster could look like.
Starting Lineup:
SS - Francisco Lindor
RF - Juan Soto
3B - Mark Vientos
1B - Pete Alonso
LF - Brandon Nimmo
DH - Jesse Winker
C - Francisco Alvarez
2B - Jeff McNeil
CF - Jose Siri
Bench:
C - Luis Torrens
OF - Tyrone Taylor
OF/DH - Starling Marte
2B/3B/SS - Luisangel Acuña
(4 players)
The starting lineup is pretty much set for the Mets. Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Mark Vientos, and Pete Alonso will play 162 games or as close to it as possible. The second half of the lineup, however, may see plenty of movement over the course of the season.
Brandon Nimmo is going to play a lot if he is healthy, but the question is if he will be 100 percent. The plantar fasciitis saga will be something to watch with Nimmo as the season progresses; he and the Mets seem confident that he'll be out there every day, but it is a situation worth monitoring.
Jesse Winker is likely going to start at DH against right-handed pitching. Assuming he's healthy, Starling Marte will be the DH against left-handed pitching. Marte is expected to begin playing in spring training or minor league games sometime this week as he has dealt with knee soreness, something that has bothered him since last summer. With the Mets using him lightly and if nothing lingers, he should be ready for Opening Day.
Francisco Alvarez will get the bulk of the games at catcher as the Mets hope he gets back to the hitter in his rookie season that clubbed 25 homers in 2023. Luis Torrens should get around one start a week, maybe two depending on the schedule and day games after night games.
Luisangel Acuña should be on the roster, as he provides more versatility than Brett Baty. In addition to playing second, Acuña can also play shortstop. He also started getting reps at third, and can play center field if the Mets need him there. His defensive flexibility and ability to steal bases makes him a dynamic player. Acuña should get the starts against lefties at second base, while Jeff McNeil plays against righties. McNeil can also play left field when Acuña plays second base.
Jose Siri is expected to be the Mets' primary center fielder. Siri's power early in spring games and his track record makes him a very intriguing hitter at the bottom of the order. Siri plays elite defense and can also swipe some bags. Tyrone Taylor will likely start one or two times a week for Siri, giving the Mets elite defense in center field every day of the week.
Starting Rotation:
Kodai Senga
Clay Holmes
David Peterson
Paul Blackburn
Griffin Canning
(5-man rotation)
Assuming they stay healthy, New York's first three starting pitchers are locked in with Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, and David Peterson. The Mets hope to have Sean Manaea back from his oblique injury by late April, while Frankie Montas may be back sometime in May or at the latest in June.
Tylor Megill is not on this list because he's the only one that has a minor league option remaining. The Mets could choose to start Blackburn on the IL if they deem he isn't 100 percent healthy yet from offseason spinal fluid leak surgery, but he has made two starts already this spring.
Despite initial plans to use a six-man rotation, the Mets will start with a five-man unit due to having three off days in the first few weeks of the season; Manaea's timeline will also impact what they do afterwards. If Megill does make the Opening Day rotation, it could mean Blackburn lands on the IL or Canning gets to serve as a long reliever/swingman.
Bullpen:
Closer: Edwin Diaz
LHP: A.J. Minter
RHP: Ryne Stanek
RHP: Reed Garrett
RHP: José Buttó
RHP: Dedniel Núñez
RHP: Sean Reid-Foley
RHP: Max Kranick
(8 relievers)
A.J. Minter just started throwing, so he is a question mark in terms of health. He is expected to be good to go with still over three weeks until Opening Day. Edwin Diaz, Ryne Stanek, Reed Garrett, José Buttó, and Dedniel Núñez are locks if all of them are healthy.
The last two spots are truly the ones up for grabs. Sean Reid-Foley enjoyed enough success before getting hurt last year to get a chance at a spot. Injuries have plagued him throughout his career, but when he's healthy, he's a solid middle relief option.
Max Kranick is one of the spring training storylines that falls under the radar. Despite not pitching in a major league game since 2022, the 27-year-old was on the Mets' playoff roster last October. He's looked very good in spring thus far, with high velocity on his fastball and an assortment of breaking pitches, so it would be reasonable for Kranick to get a crack at that last bullpen spot.