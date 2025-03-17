New York Mets make more roster cuts as Opening Day approaches
Opening Day for the New York Mets is less than two weeks away, and they made strides to come closer to the 26-man roster limit with another bevy of cuts on Monday.
It has been an eventful Spring Training for the organization, and not always for the better. While Juan Soto has expectations high for his first year with the team, and Brandon Nimmo has continuously tried to work his way back to 100 percent for the season, other key members of the major league roster have succumbed to injuries of their own, most notably in the rotation.
The team still has to cut the roster down to 26 players for Opening Day. With five more players being cut on Monday, the Mets now hold 44 players in camp.
Catcher Chris Williams, infielder Luis De Los Santos, first baseman Joey Meneses, left-handed pitcher Anthony Gose, and right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley got the boot on Monday. Every player but Williams has some MLB service time in their career, though he may be the most surprising cut of the bunch.
One key injury to the Mets roster this spring came when catcher Francisco Alvarez fractured his hamate bone while swinging a bat. It has left the team in a bind behind the plate, with minimal depth in the organization to supplement the loss of offensive production they would have received from Alvarez.
Williams has not provided much in the batting average department, though he does get on base well and provides a significant amount of pop from behind the plate. Through 88 games in Triple-A last season with the Minnesota Twins organization, Williams batted .221/.339/.461 with 17 home runs, 41 RBI, and 48 walks across 334 plate appearances.
Now, with the news of Williams being cut, the backup catcher spot behind Luis Torrens will come down to a battle between Jackson Reetz and Hayden Senger. At the time of writing, FanGraphs has Senger projected as the backup for the position.
No player wants to get cut, but they are, sadly, a part of the game. It does not mean we will never see any of these guys with the big league club, but for now, they will not be a part of the team's plans for the immediate future.