New York Mets Make Unique Postseason History in NLCS Game 5 Win

Facing elimination, the New York Mets accomplished a rare feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 12-6 Game 5 NLCS victory.

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) high-fives right fielder Starling Marte (6) after scoring during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
On the brink of elimination, the New York Mets offense came to life on Friday.

After scoring a combined two runs over their last two games, New York erupted against the Los Angeles Dodgers as they won 12-6 in Game 5 of the NLCS, setting the stage for a Game 6 matchup back in Los Angeles.

Pete Alonso's three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning set the tone for how the night would go for the Mets on offense. A five-run third inning also helped New York fight out of their offensive struggles as their early scoring was enough to hold off a talented Dodgers ball club and get them back in the series, which they now trail 3-2.

While the 12-run outburst was an encouraging site to see after the Mets were unable to produce much against the Dodger's pitching staff, they also accomplished something that made postseason history.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Mets are the first team not to strike out in a postseason game since the Los Angeles Angels did so in the 2002 World Series against the San Francisco Giants.

It is also just the 11th time it has happened in postseason history and only the third time in the expansion era, which started in 1961.

After striking out 12 times on Thursday in a 10-2 blowout loss, it was certainly impressive that the Mets did not do so at all against Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty and an elite bullpen.

With this series now at 3-2, the Mets will look to force a Game 7 with their ace Sean Manea on the mound on Sunday. The lefty is coming off another solid outing in Game 2 where he struck out seven batters and allowed just two earned runs on three hits in five innings plus.

First pitch of Game 6 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EST at Dodger Stadium.

