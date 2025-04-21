Inside The Mets

New York Mets reveal timeline on Jose Siri's injury

The Mets will be without outfielder Jose Siri for 8-10 weeks after suffering a fractured left tibia.

Logan VanDine

Apr 12, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Mets center fielder Jose Siri (19) lays on the ground after suffering an injury against the Athletics in the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Mets center fielder Jose Siri (19) lays on the ground after suffering an injury against the Athletics in the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets will be without one of their offseason acquisitions for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reported that outfielder Jose Siri will miss 8-10 weeks with a fractured left tibia, according to president of baseball operations David Stearns. A potential return for Siri this season with this injury could end up being mid-to-late June.

Siri was acquired by the Mets during the offseason from the Tampa Bay Rays and suffered his gruesome left leg injury during his at-bat against the Athletics on April 12. The 29-year-old fouled a pitch off that hit his left leg, and was unable to leave the field without assistance; Siri was later replaced by Tyrone Taylor.

Despite the outfielder not being known for his offense, having gone just 1-for-20 (.050) at the plate to begin his Mets tenure, Siri is perhaps best known for his speed; he's swiped 45 bases across five seasons, as well as having a sharp glove in the outfield. However, Siri also boasts respectable power, having slugged a combined 43 home runs and 103 RBI across two seasons for Tampa Bay.

Read More: New York Mets lose Jose Siri to fractured left tibia in major injury blow

With Siri not expected to return to the Amazins' lineup until at least the end of June, the aforementioned Taylor (in his second year with the club) is expected to receive the bulk of the duties in center field. The Mets also have veteran outfielder José Azócar, who was recently called up from Triple-A this past weekend and went 1-for-3 in his Mets debut against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

The Mets have also made it clear that they could add two more versatile players to their outfield. Luisangel Acuña, who's played in 35 games as a center fielder in the minor leagues, is being looked at as a possibility as well as Jeff McNeil, who is working his way back from a strained right oblique he suffered during spring training. The 33-year-old also has experience playing as an outfielder in the major leagues and has been utilized as a center fielder during his rehab process.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News