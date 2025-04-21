New York Mets reveal timeline on Jose Siri's injury
The New York Mets will be without one of their offseason acquisitions for the foreseeable future.
On Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reported that outfielder Jose Siri will miss 8-10 weeks with a fractured left tibia, according to president of baseball operations David Stearns. A potential return for Siri this season with this injury could end up being mid-to-late June.
Siri was acquired by the Mets during the offseason from the Tampa Bay Rays and suffered his gruesome left leg injury during his at-bat against the Athletics on April 12. The 29-year-old fouled a pitch off that hit his left leg, and was unable to leave the field without assistance; Siri was later replaced by Tyrone Taylor.
Despite the outfielder not being known for his offense, having gone just 1-for-20 (.050) at the plate to begin his Mets tenure, Siri is perhaps best known for his speed; he's swiped 45 bases across five seasons, as well as having a sharp glove in the outfield. However, Siri also boasts respectable power, having slugged a combined 43 home runs and 103 RBI across two seasons for Tampa Bay.
With Siri not expected to return to the Amazins' lineup until at least the end of June, the aforementioned Taylor (in his second year with the club) is expected to receive the bulk of the duties in center field. The Mets also have veteran outfielder José Azócar, who was recently called up from Triple-A this past weekend and went 1-for-3 in his Mets debut against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
The Mets have also made it clear that they could add two more versatile players to their outfield. Luisangel Acuña, who's played in 35 games as a center fielder in the minor leagues, is being looked at as a possibility as well as Jeff McNeil, who is working his way back from a strained right oblique he suffered during spring training. The 33-year-old also has experience playing as an outfielder in the major leagues and has been utilized as a center fielder during his rehab process.