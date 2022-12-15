Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Seeking Short-Term Deal in Free Agency

Michael Conforto is still looking for a home.

His agent, Scott Boras, was at Citi Field on Thursday for Brandon Nimmo's press conference and spoke to reporters afterward about Conforto.

“Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing normally again, back to full health, hitting great and we’re talking to a number of teams about him right now,” Boras said, adding that Conforto is looking for something “short-term, probably a couple of years with an opt out.”

Although Boras wouldn't say it, the Mets are one of the teams to show interest in the outfielder, per previous reports.

Conforto, who was drafted by the Mets in the first-round of the 2014 MLB Draft, has spent his entire career in Queens.

Conforto did not play in 2022 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

If the Mets and Conforto were to reunite, it would likely be on a short-term deal, in which the outfielder would serve in a part-time role.

The Mets are in need of a fourth outfielder, and if they do indeed re-sign Conforto, the 29-year-old and Mark Canha could potentially split time in left field.

Conforto could also play right field, thus helping Starling Marte get off his feet more often by serving as the DH on occasion.

The Mets' luxury tax payroll is $350 million, which is the highest ever for a team in baseball history. That said, billionaire owner Steve Cohen is looking for more offense, and Conforto could provide that, plus versatility, while shoring up the club's outfield depth.

