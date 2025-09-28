New York Mets miss postseason in historic collapse
The historic collapse by the New York Mets is complete.
The Mets, who have the second-highest payroll in baseball and at one point held the best record in baseball, will not be playing in the 2025 postseason. Their fate was sealed after falling 4-0 to the Miami Marlins on the final day of the regular season, in what can only be called one of the most devastating disintegrations in franchise history.
New York headed into Sunday's game against Miami needing a win plus a loss by the Cincinnati Reds to secure the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League. However, using a season-high eight pitchers in this game wasn't enough, as a four-run fourth inning by the Marlins stunned the Mets and sent them home.
Even though the Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, they now have that final Wild Card spot thanks to owning the season series tiebreaker over the Mets.
What went wrong for the Mets in 2025?
Expectations could not have been any higher for the Amazins' this year after coming within two games of the World Series last year, as well as signing Juan Soto to a record-setting contract and bringing back homegrown star Pete Alonso during the offseason. That excitement reached a fever pitch after a strong start to the 2025 campaign, which built a major-league best 45-24 record heading into June 13 and a 5.5-game lead in the NL East.
But from there, an unthinkable three-and-a-half month downfall proceeded. The Mets were one of the worst teams in baseball since that great start, with a 38-55 record from June 13 to September 28 to finish the year with a disappointing 83-79 record.
"There's no word to describe what we're going through. It's pain, it's frustration, you name it," manager Carlos Mendoza said to reporters after Sunday's loss. "Came in with a lot of expectations and here we are going home. Not only did we fall short, but we didn't even get into October and this is a team that is built to not only get into October but to play deep into October."
The Mets will now have some difficult decisions to make this offseason. While Andy Martino of SNY reported shortly after Sunday's game that the Mets have no plans to fire Mendoza, Pete Alonso is expected to opt out of his two-year, $54 million deal. All-Star closer Edwin Díaz could also follow in Alonso's steps, as the five-year, $102 million contract that he signed with New York in November 2022 has an opt-out after this year.
For now, the Mets can only go home, turn the page to 2026, and forget about a truly unfathomable collapse.