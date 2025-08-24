New York Mets move top prospect to the bullpen
The New York Mets have made a big decision involving one of their top prospects.
The club has shifted No. 5 prospect Brandon Sproat to the bullpen, as first reported by Syracuse Mets play-by-play announcer Michael Tricario.
The hard-throwing right-hander was set to start for Triple-A Syracuse today but was a late scratch, immediately sparking speculation about a potential big-league call-up. Instead, the move to the bullpen signals the Mets may be looking for different ways to fast-track Sproat’s path to the majors.
Sproat’s name has been circulating for a while now as a possible promotion candidate, especially after the Mets called up fellow top pitching prospect Nolan McLean just a week ago. After a slow start to the season that fell short of expectations, Sproat has looked more like the dominant arm who tore through the minors in 2024.
Over his last nine starts at Triple-A, the right-hander has logged 48.1 innings with a 2.05 ERA while striking out 57 batters, showing signs he’s regained his form at just the right time.
The decision to move Sproat to the bullpen reflects the Mets’ desire to find a way to get his arm into the majors as they prepare for a September stretch run with just 33 games left on the schedule.
Since being drafted in the second round in 2023, Sproat has never pitched in a relief role. At the University of Florida, he was almost exclusively a starter, making 37 of his 56 appearances over four years.
That said, his arsenal could play extremely well out of the bullpen. His fastball, now his trademark pitch, can touch triple digits, and he’s worked hard to refine a changeup that can neutralize left-handed hitters. He also mixes in a slider and a sweeper, giving him a deep enough repertoire to attack hitters in shorter bursts.
If the Mets do turn to Sproat, his role could come in a variety of forms. He has the stuff to slot in as a late-inning weapon, but he could just as easily serve as a multi-inning bridge arm to take pressure off the rotation and bullpen. Either way, the move suggests the Mets want his arm available for meaningful innings down the stretch rather than waiting until next spring.
The timing of Sproat’s move to the bullpen may not be a coincidence. As reported by Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets’ view on Jonah Tong has shifted, with the right-hander now being considered for a starting role in the majors. If that comes to pass, there likely wouldn’t be room for both prospects in the rotation, making a bullpen role the clearest path for Sproat to contribute down the stretch.
Either way, the Mets are making it clear they want Brandon Sproat to be part of the equation as they chase a postseason spot. With only 33 games remaining, every inning matters, and moving Sproat to the bullpen could be the club’s way of making sure his arm is available for meaningful outs in September. How quickly he adapts to the role may determine just how soon he gets the call to Queens.