New York Mets offered former All-Star infielder a minor league deal
Before bolstering their organizational infield depth with David Villar, the New York Mets reportedly made another minor league offer to a familiar face.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets and the cross-town rival Yankees both made minor league offers to shortstop Orlando Arcia.
However, Arcia chose to sign a big-league deal with the lowly 9-46 Colorado Rockies in the NL West instead. The logic behind this decision could be due to the fact that Arcia's best chance at earning an everyday position was with the Rockies as opposed to contenders in the Mets or Yankees.
Arcia could have potentially made his way onto either the Mets or Yankees rosters as a bench piece eventually, however, the veteran infielder would've had to endure a trip to Triple-A first.
Arcia lost his starting shortstop job with the Atlanta Braves this season. After slashing .194/.219/.226, Arcia was designated for assignment last week before getting released by Atlanta on Sunday.
Arcia, 30, is just two years removed from being the National League's starting shortstop in the 2023 All-Star game. During this campaign, Arcia slashed .264/.321/.420 with a .741 OPS, 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 139 regular season games.
With Arcia heading to Colorado, the Mets quickly pivoted to signing Villar to a minor league deal on Tuesday. Villar hit .200 with a .610 OPS in 20 at-bats for the San Francisco Giants in the majors this year, but holds a .878 OPS in the minors in 2025.