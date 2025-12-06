Devin Williams' stance on Mets-Edwin Diaz closer situation speaks volumes

On December 3, news broke that the New York Mets had signed reliever Devin Williams to a three-year deal for $45 million, but it was ultimately worth $51 million due to a $6 million signing bonus.

This was not necessarily the free agency reliever news that Mets fans were expecting, as all eyes have been on whether the team will re-sign longtime closer Edwin Diaz. Last month, Diaz noted that his chances of re-signing with the Mets (where he has been since the 2019 season) are at 50/50, and nothing seems to have changed in that regard.

New York signing Williams reportedly isn't impacting their pursuit of Diaz, although it does mean they have a more than capable closer on their roster in case Diaz ends up elsewhere.

While Williams has been a closer for the majority of his MLB career, he lost his job as the Yankees' 9th-inning man in the middle of last season because of poor performance. He rebounded down the stretch in more of a high-leverage, set-up role, but most thought he would sign with a club that enabled him to resume closer duties in the 2026 season and beyond.

Devin Williams Gets Honest About Expected Mets Role

Williams had his introductory press conference with the Mets on December 5. At one point, he was asked about his approach in signing with the Mets, given that Diaz could end up back with the team, and he would thus not become a closer.

"Yeah. Like I said, I think it's just a good situation. If [Diaz] comes back, I think we're going to have a really good back end of the 'pen. So, more good arms is always a good thing. That's really it," Williams said, per an X post from SNY.

This is exactly the sort of stance Mets fans were hoping for from Williams. He was surely made aware that the prospect of Diaz coming back and assuming closer duties was on the table, which suggests he won't be frustrated by not being the team's closer for the next three seasons.

Ultimately, Williams' sentiment shows that he wants to win more than anything else. And as he alluded to, New York having both him and Diaz in the back end of their bullpen would be conducive to winning games and hopefully propelling the Mets to playoff success.

But David Stearns and the rest of the front office will need to re-sign Diaz in order for that to become a reality.

