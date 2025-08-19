What loss of Francisco Alvarez means for New York Mets
The New York Mets' lineup is starting to round into form, but it took a big hit on Sunday night. Catcher Francisco Alvarez, who has been red-hot since returning from the minor leagues last month, is headed to the injured list after hurting his thumb sliding into second base during Sunday's Little League Classic.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post was the first to report the news that Alvarez will be headed to the 10-day IL. The Mets have termed the injury as a right thumb sprain and will evaluate the 23-year-old catcher in 10-14 days.
With the trade deadline already in the rear view mirror, the Mets will have to rely on internal options to fill in for Alvarez during his absence. Luis Torrens will assume the majority of catching duties while Hayden Senger is back from Triple-A Syracuse to take Alvarez's spot on the active roster.
Francisco Alvarez's injury is a big blow for the Mets' offense
While Alvarez had been in a concerning slump for a while to begin the year, his stint with Syracuse helped him come back better than ever. In 21 games since his return in late July, Alvarez is hitting .323 with six doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI and an absurd 1.054 OPS in 62 at-bats.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had recently moved Alvarez up in the lineup to the sixth spot, which is a sign that he had begun to earn the team's trust again to hit in clutch situations. Having Alvarez back in the middle of the order would have been an important development for a Mets' lineup that is left-handed heavy at the top with four of the club's top five hitters (Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil) batting primarily from the left side.
While Torrens is a fine defender and a very good backup catcher, he was a bit exposed having to play every day while Alvarez was working on his swing in the minor leagues. The Mets will need some of their younger players, like Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio, to help shoulder some of the offensive load while Alvarez is sidelined.
The other worry that faces the Mets here is that losing Alvarez could be a ding to morale after the team has spent so much time in a prolonged funk. Alvarez brings a lot of energy to the locker room and it will be up to the rest of the team to find that energy in his absence as they try to seal a playoff spot in the National League.