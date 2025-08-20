New York Mets provide updates on pair of injured outfielders
The New York Mets provided updates on a pair of injured outfielders prior to Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals.
According to manager Carlos Mendoza, the Mets hope Jose Siri will begin playing in minor league games next week. It would mark his first game action since mid-April. Jesse Winker, on the other hand, is still “not doing much” as he remains on the 60-day injured list with lower back inflammation.
Siri, 30, fractured his left tibia on April 13 against the Athletics after fouling a ball off his leg. He slowly began ramping up baseball activities in May, but before he could begin a rehab assignment, imaging revealed the bone had not healed as expected, forcing the Mets to shut him down again in early June.
Before the injury, Siri started eight of the Mets’ first 14 games in center field, batting 1-for-20 (.050) with eight strikeouts, four walks, and two stolen bases. New York acquired him in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, sending right-handed reliever Eric Orze in exchange.
At the trade deadline, the Mets addressed the void in center field by acquiring former All-Star Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles. While Tyrone Taylor and Jeff McNeil provide depth at the position, Siri’s speed and defensive abilities could help the club off the bench.
In 2024, Siri ranked second among center fielders with +16 Outs Above Average and was in the 99th percentile for speed, according to Statcast. He appeared in a career-high 130 games last season, hitting .187/.255/.366 with 18 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.
Winker, 32, received an epidural on July 18—a week after his initial IL placement—to address ongoing back discomfort but has not resumed baseball activities. He previously missed more than two months with a right oblique strain and has been limited to just 26 games this season.
Through 81 plate appearances in 2025, Winker has hit .229/.309/.400 (.709 OPS) with one home run and 10 RBIs. The veteran spent the majority of his time as the left-handed side of a designated hitter platoon, a role now mostly split between Starling Marte, Mark Vientos, and Ronny Mauricio.
Mendoza said he remains hopeful Winker could return before the end of the season, but for now, it is a waiting game. The earliest possible date he could be activated from the 60-day IL is Sept. 9.
Additional Updates
In addition to the updates on Siri and Winker, Mendoza shared that right-hander Tylor Megill is scheduled to make another rehab start on Sunday. He added that the goal is for Megill to reach the 70-pitch mark and continue to build up.
Megill, 30, struck out nine batters and allowed just one hit over 3.1 scoreless innings (55 pitches) in his latest outing with Double-A Binghamton. He landed on the injured list in mid-June with a right elbow sprain and began a rehab assignment on Aug. 12.
Before his injury, Megill went 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and an 11.7 K/9 rate in 14 starts for the 2025 Mets.