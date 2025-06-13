New York Mets outfielder suffers setback in rehab
Though a few months have passed since his injury occurred, Jose Siri is still a ways away from returning to center field for the New York Mets.
During Friday afternoon’s press conference, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns revealed that Siri had experienced a setback in his recovery from a fractured tibia.
“We had it reimaged this past week. [It] showed the bone had not healed as well as we had hoped, so we’re gonna have to back him off of running and baseball activities for a little while,” Stearns said. “We’re gonna have to get it reimaged in a couple weeks, and then restart his progression.”
Siri, 29, suffered the injury on April 13 against the Athletics when he fouled a ball off his left shin, just below the knee. On May 10, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Siri was progressing “a lot quicker” than he anticipated. Though Siri had not yet begun a rehab assignment, he was performing baseball activities and even faced teammate Sean Manaea in a May 29 live batting practice session.
The Mets acquired Siri in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in November, sending right-handed reliever Eric Orze in exchange. He appeared in a career-high 130 games in 2024, hitting .187/.255/.366 with 18 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.
Siri was off to a slow start in the 2025 season before his injury. In his first 10 games with the Mets, he went 1-for-20 (.050) with eight strikeouts, four walks and a pair of stolen bases.
Since he has been out, the Mets have mostly relied on Tyrone Taylor to handle everyday center field duties. Through 62 games, Taylor owns a .642 OPS and ranks ninth at his position with four defensive runs saved. He helped preserve David Peterson’s shutout on Wednesday by throwing out a runner at the plate and added to his highlight reel Thursday afternoon with a diving grab.
In addition to Taylor, the Mets have also counted on versatile infielder Jeff McNeil, who has made 11 appearances (nine starts) in center this season. McNeil has accounted for one defensive run saved and minus-1 Outs Above Average in 59 innings at the position. He also entered Friday with a .911 OPS, which is on pace for his best single-season mark since his 2019 All-Star campaign.
Once fully recovered, Siri’s elite defense and speed will be a valuable asset for the Mets. Last season, he ranked second among center fielders with +16 Outs Above Average defensively and was in the 99th percentile for speed, according to Statcast.