New York Mets' Pete Alonso in the hunt for NL MVP
With Pete Alonso's hot start extending into May, the New York Mets slugger has officially stamped himself as an early National League MVP candidate.
After being named the league's Player of the Month in April, the praise for the first baseman keeps coming in, as MLB.com's first MVP poll has Alonso as second in the NL. According to the voting, Alonso hasn't done enough to supplant San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who controls first place. However, the race is tightly-contested, as Alonso received 17 first-place votes to Tatis Jr.'s 16.
As of Tuesday, the Polar Bear holds an NL-best .349 average and 1.143 OPS. After Monday's win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where Alonso left the yard for his ninth home run of the year, teammate Francisco Lindor spoke about his transcendence from a power hitter to a high-average hitter with "a lot of pop."
The dynamic Tatis Jr. is a two-time All-Star with two Silver Slugger Awards but has yet to finish better than third in MVP voting. So far in his 2025 campaign, the right fielder leads all NL outfielders with a .317 average; his 2.3 WAR has him tied for second in the NL, just behind Alonso.
Fellow Mets stars Lindor and Juan Soto also received votes, though neither cracked the top five. Soto has had a slow start for his standards, but his inclusion on this list is a reflection of the consistent dominance the four-time All-Star has shown over his career. Lindor, on the other hand, has been stellar to start the season; typically a slow starter at the plate, the shortstop holds a .319 batting average and .917 OPS in the last 30 days, both the best among National Leaguers at his position.
If Alonso continues hitting like he has, it will be difficult to keep the long-time Met out of the top spot in future MVP polls. As May rolls on, the righty slugger will look to sustain his scorching hot streak and help New York defend first place in the NL East.