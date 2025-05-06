MLB insider predicts Mets’ Pete Alonso to land this massive deal in free agency
Pete Alonso has been off to a raging hot start offensively for the New York Mets this season.
The power-hitting first baseman is also playing in another potential contract year, as the two-year, $54 million deal he signed this winter to stay with New York contains an opt-out after the 2025 season. And if he keeps up his current pace, Alonso could be in for the massive payday he's been seeking, according to this MLB insider.
In an article for ESPN, MLB insider Jeff Passan predicts Alonso will end up signing a $100 million contract with the Amazins' once this season comes to a close.
"After a brutal free agency in which he sought upward of four times the $54 million over two years that he ultimately signed for in January, Alonso has put himself comfortably into the $100 million category with a shot at $200 million assuming he opts out of his current deal after the season," Passan wrote.
"The same issues teams had last winter remain. He's in his 30s. He plays a position teams don't prioritize. But it's impossible to ignore his production and ability to stay on the field as well as his evolution: Alonso actually has more walks than strikeouts this season, an exceedingly rare quality for a hitter with so much power."
A down year by his standards in 2024 (career-worst .710 OPS) resulted in Alonso's failure to land the long-term contract he was aiming for; the asking price and a rapid first base market also set up a long and dramatic free agency process between the Mets and Alonso that lasted nearly the entire offseason. In the end, both sides eventually agreed to a high-AAV, short-term deal with hopes that the 30-year old would rebound this year.
It would be an understatement to say that Alonso is bouncing back. After slugging his ninth home run of the season during New York's 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, the Polar Bear has raised his batting average to .349 (third in MLB) and his RBI count to 33 (second in MLB). He quite simply has been the Mets' most dominant and clutch hitter so far this season.
Despite the difficult free agency negotiations, Alonso has made it no secret that he wants to be a Met for life. With one of his best offensive stretches ever (let alone to begin the year) that has brought him within 18 home runs of becoming the franchise's all-time home run leader, it's hard not to envision him getting a new deal with the Mets that has a chance to surpass $100 million.