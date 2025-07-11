New York Mets place Jesse Winker on IL, recall Jared Young
After more than two months away due to an oblique injury, New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker returned to action on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. Unfortunately for the team, he only managed three at-bats across two games before suffering another injury.
Winker left the first game of Thursday's doubleheader in Baltimore due to back soreness after his first at-bat and was sent back to New York for an MRI. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets slugger is officially returning to the 10-day injured list with "back inflammation."
Taking his place is Jared Young, who traveled to meet the team in Kansas City on Friday as they anticipated the news on Winker. Young has played 18 games with the big league club this season, slashing .171/.227/.415 with just seven hits. But in the nine games since his demotion in late June, the 30-year-old has an impressive 1.095 OPS in Triple-A.
Winker now joins fellow DH Starling Marte on the IL, who he replaced on the active roster on Tuesday. Marte, who is dealing with knee soreness, is expected to return after the All-Star break when the Mets host the Cincinnati Reds.
Before his injury, Winker struggled to find a rhythm, hitting just .229/.309/.400 with a home run and 10 RBI across 24 games. But with Winker and Marte both out and Mark Vientos struggling at the plate, the Mets do not have an impactful DH on the roster. Vientos and Ronny Mauricio will likely figure into the equation with Young as the club begins their last series before the break against the Royals.