New York Mets activate Jesse Winker, place another key slugger on IL
Ahead of their final road trip tonight before the All-Star break, the New York Mets made a flurry of roster moves.
As expected, the Mets activated outfielder/designated hitter Jesse Winker from the 60-day injured list. However, they also placed veteran outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 7 with a right knee bruise.
New York is also transferring starting pitcher Tylor Megill to the 60-day IL, keeping him out until at least August with a right elbow sprain, while also selecting righty reliever Alex Carrillo's contract to the major league roster. Fellow reliever Zach Pop, who the Mets signed just five days prior, was designated for assignment.
For Winker, his return is certainly a long time coming. The fan favorite has been out since May after suffering a Grade 2 right oblique strain during an attempted throw to home plate; it was a rare outfield appearance for the 31-year-old DH. Before going down with his oblique injury, Winker was slashing .239/.321/.418 with one home run, 10 RBI, and a .739 OPS in 24 games.
Read More: New York Mets call up minor league reliever from Triple-A
As for Marte, an IL stint was likely imminent as he suffered his knee bruise during the ninth inning of the Mets' 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday. The 36-year-old was seen grimacing towards his knee during his at-bat and despite staying in the game, he did not run hard down the first base line after grounding out to third.
Marte initially hoped that he wouldn't need a stint on the IL when he spoke about his knee injury following Sunday's game. But with the All-Star break next week, his absence from the lineup shouldn't be too long. Before his injury, Marte was swinging a hot bat, especially since being inserted into the leadoff spot recently by manager Carlos Mendoza. Marte has gone 9-for-25 (.360) over his last seven games with three RBI.
The Amazins' will also be without Megill until at least August with his aforementioned elbow strain. The righty last pitched on June 14 against the Tampa Bay Rays, with his velocity notably down. He lasted just 3.2 innings during his start, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts while walking two and giving up a home run.