New York Mets place Max Kranick on IL, recall Dedniel Nunez
The New York Mets are making a slew of roster moves to their bullpen.
Ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves, the Mets are placing righty reliever Max Kranick on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 16, with a right elbow sprain and are recalling fellow right-handed relievers Dedniel Núñez and Justin Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse. The Amazins' are also optioning Ty Adcock back to Triple-A after his outing on Wednesday.
Mike Puma of the New York Post reported early on Thursday that New York planned on recalling Hagenman from Triple-A to potentially be a spot starter on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
As for the other roster moves, Kranick returned to the major leagues on June 13 after a brief stint in the minor leagues. The righty struggled, however, in his lone outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. During Tampa Bay's six-run inning against the Mets in their series opener, Kranick gave up two earned runs on three hits in his 1.2 innings of work and ultimately took the loss.
With Kranick sidelined, the Mets hope bringing back Núñez can be a massive lift for their bullpen, as he has yet to recapture his dominant form from last year. After posting a 2.31 ERA in his 25 appearances last season, Núñez has struggled with his command during the 2025 campaign.
In just five relief outings thus far, the 29-year-old has a 7.69 ERA and has issued six walks to just three strikeouts in 3.2 innings. The Mets ultimately optioned Núñez back to Triple-A on May 17.
With the Mets enduring a season-long five-game losing streak and seeing both their rotation and bullpen decimated by injuries, they're hoping Núñez can be one of the pieces for the Mets to help them get back on track.