New York Mets' Promising Reliever Expected to Return From IL on Tuesday
The New York Mets' bullpen is about to get a much needed reinforcement back, which could come as early as Tuesday.
According to manager Carlos Mendoza, there is a very good chance that right-handed relief pitcher Drew Smith could be activated from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.
Smith has been on the IL since April 24 with right shoulder inflammation. The righty began a rehab assignment on May 8, which he completed over the weekend.
The 30-year-old had a more than solid start to his 2024 campaign, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 11 strikeouts across 10 innings.
Believe it or not, Smith is the longest tenured pitcher on the Mets, as he made his debut in Queens back in 2018. The Mets acquired Smith, who was a prospect at the time, from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for first baseman Lucas Duda at the 2017 MLB trade deadline.
Smith has had some impressive stretches on the mound throughout his young career, but has hit bumps in the road via under performance or injuries.
Now that he is healthy, the Mets are hoping he can step up to fill lefty Brooks Raley's role as a late-inning arm in the bullpen. Raley is headed for a second opinion on his injured pitching elbow, and there is currently a bleak outlook on his status, as surgery could be an option.
Raley is one of the Mets' most important relievers, as he did not allow a run in eight appearances this season. Last year, he produced a 2.80 ERA in 66 appearances in his first season with New York. Like Smith, Raley was also acquired from the Rays when the Mets swung a deal for the southpaw during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
Losing Raley is a crushing blow, but Smith's imminent return, which could come tomorrow (Tuesday), will provide a boost in the Mets' bullpen.