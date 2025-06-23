New York Mets promote No. 3 overall prospect to Double-A
The New York Mets rewarded another prospect for his impressive minor league play, promoting outfielder Carson Benge to the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
In 60 games this season for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, Benge slashed .302/.417/.480 with four home runs, 37 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. The 22-year-old is currently third among Mets prospects in MLB.com's ranking, behind only RHP Brandon Sproat and his new teammate in Binghamton, Jett Williams.
The Mets selected Benge 19th overall in the 2024 draft from Oklahoma State. A two-way player in college, Benge did not play in 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but returned to pitch for the 2023 and 2024 seasons while also playing outfield. He was a finalist for the 2024 Two-Way Player of the Year Award, but lost out on the honor to Florida's Jac Caglianone (selected sixth overall by the Kansas City Royals in the same draft).
But it was Benge's slugging that made him a top prospect and ultimately caught the attention of the Mets. In 120 games across two collegiate seasons, the lefty-swinging Benge had 25 home runs and 107 RBIs; he had a 1.006 OPS in 2023 and a 1.109 OPS in 2024.
Read More: Mets promote former first-round pick to High-A affiliate
Benge played 15 games for Low-A St. Lucie in 2024, but impressed enough at that level to begin the 2025 season with Brooklyn. With less than 300 minor league at-bats, the young outfielder will continue to develop in Double-A alongside some of New York's top prospects, including Williams and RHP Jonah Tong.
Also sent up with Benge was Mets' No. 17 overall prospect Jacob Reimer, who has an .886 OPS in 61 games for Brooklyn. A 2022 fourth-rounder, Reimer has broken out in 2025, hitting eight home runs while playing both infield corners.
Benge and Reimer are both on pace for a big league arrival around 2027, but their steady improvement is a positive sign for a Mets' farm system that is now a combined 124-73 across three full-time affiliates (St. Lucie, Brooklyn, Binghamton).