New York Mets provide injury update on high-leverage reliever
Bullpen help is on the horizon for the New York Mets.
Reliever Reed Garrett, one of the Mets’ most important bullpen arms this season, received a positive injury update on Sunday. According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, Garrett has been progressing through his throwing program, and the team expects him to be ready shortly after his 15-day IL stint.
Garrett was unexpectedly placed on the injured list on August 25 with right elbow inflammation, a significant blow to a Mets bullpen that has been struggling for consistency. Before his injury, Garrett had pitched in a career-high 54 games this season, posting a 3.61 ERA and thriving in many high-leverage situations.
Prior to the trade deadline, Garrett served as the setup man behind Edwin Díaz and was a key piece of the team’s success. After the Mets acquired Ryan Helsley, Gregory Soto, and Tyler Rogers, Garrett was pushed into a new, arguably more critical role — a fireman reliever coming in with runners on base — a challenge in which he initially thrived.
Over the season, he inherited 32 runners and stranded 14 of them. While those numbers may not look impressive at first glance, they can be partly explained by the fact that Garrett had struggled in his outings before going on the IL and was likely pitching through elbow inflammation.
Leading up to his IL stint, Garrett allowed multiple runs in three of his last five outings and posted a 6.97 ERA over his final 10 appearances. These struggles prompted the team to examine him, which ultimately revealed the injury.
Despite the relatively short time since his injury, Garrett’s absence has been noticeable, as the bullpen has looked thin in several key moments.
Bullpen struggles without Garrett
Meanwhile, Ryan Helsley has struggled significantly since joining the Mets and has been pushed out of his role as the setup man as the team tries to get him back on track. Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto have been strong contributors, but both have begun to falter recently as the Mets have leaned on them more heavily, highlighting the importance of Garrett’s return.
Pitching in general has been an issue for the Mets lately, as the team has posted a 5.01 ERA over their last 10 games, with both the rotation and bullpen struggling.
Read More: Is it time for the Mets to call up Brandon Sproat?
With September just a day away and every game a must-win in the postseason chase, the Mets cannot afford any more underperformance. Two rookies, Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong, have impressed in their opportunities, but with the roster set to expand in September, the team could add one more arm.
Whether it’s a top prospect like Brandon Sproat or a veteran such as Chris Devenski, the Mets need a reliable arm to fuel their final postseason surge.