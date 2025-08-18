New York Mets top prospect has second 3 home run game
For the second time in less than two months, the prize of the New York Mets’ latest international free-agent class posted a monstrous stat line in a Dominican Summer League game.
On Monday morning, Mets No. 10 prospect Elian Peña went 4-for-5 with three home runs and six RBIs in a 15-2 victory over the DSL Angels. The lefty-hitting shortstop had previously recorded a three-homer game against the DSL Yankees on June 26, making him only the second player in all of baseball (MiLB or MLB) to have two such performances in 2025.
Peña, 17, was signed out of the Dominican Republic in January for $5 million, the largest bonus the Mets have ever awarded an international free agent. The previous record was held by No. 24 prospect Yovanny Rodriguez, who received a $2.85 million bonus last year. New York had just $6,261,600 available in its international bonus pool this year.
Multiple outlets ranked Peña as the No. 2 prospect available in the 2025 signing period, behind only 23-year-old right-hander Rōki Sasaki, who left Japan’s Chiba Lotte Marines earlier than expected to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sasaki received a $6.5 million bonus in addition to his $760,000 rookie salary.
Since starting his pro career in a 0-for-26 slump, Peña has hit .351/.467/.635 (1.102 OPS) with 13 doubles, nine home runs, and 32 RBIs in 45 games. Overall, he is batting .299/.423/.540 (.963 OPS) across 217 plate appearances, with more walks (35) than strikeouts (33) over 54 games.
Peña is highly regarded by scouts for his advanced pitch recognition, elite plate discipline, and ability to spray the ball to all fields. Upon his signing, Baseball America raved about his bat speed, stating he had the potential to develop 25-to-30 home run power as he fills out his 5-foot-10 frame.
Defensively, Peña has shown strong footwork, smooth hands, and a natural feel for shortstop. Those tools could also translate to second or third base if a move is necessary in the future, though for now, it seems likely he will spend the majority of his time at his natural position.
Of course, the Mets’ shortstop position is currently occupied by five-time All-Star Francisco Lindor, who is under contract through the 2031 season. MLB Pipeline currently projects Peña’s big league ETA for 2030—Lindor’s age-36 campaign—so it will likely be a while before the two players share the field together.