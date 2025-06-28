New York Mets release former top prospect outfielder
The New York Mets are moving on from this once promising minor leaguer.
On Friday, the Mets released former top prospect outfielder Alex Ramirez from Double-A Binghamton amid activating Mark Vientos from the injured list and moving Griffin Canning (achilles surgery) to the 60-day IL.
Although the speedster had 22 stolen bases, Ramirez was slashing just .222/.304/.298 with a .602 OPS, two home runs and 14 RBI in 54 games for the Rumble Ponies this season. These poor numbers came following back-to-back underwhelming campaigns in High-A Brooklyn (2023) and Double-A Binghamton (2024).
The Mets non-tendered Ramirez in the offseason, but opted to bring him back on a minor league deal shortly thereafter. However, he did not make it through the season before the Mets ultimately decided to release him from the organization.
It was not long ago that Ramirez was a highly touted prospect in the Mets' farm system. In 2022, Ramirez was the No. 6 ranked prospect and in 2023 he was their No. 4 prospect.
As previously reported by Mets On SI, Ramirez's name was brought up in several trade rumors back at the 2022 deadline, but the Mets were unwilling to part with him for a rental piece at the time.
While Ramirez didn't pan out in the Mets' system, he is still just 22-years-old. Ramirez's best year in the minors came back in 2022 when he posted a .782 OPS, 30 doubles, 11 homers and 21 steals between High-A and Double-A. That being said, Ramirez's stock has gone down signficantly since that breakout campaign.