New York Mets release veteran hurler on minor league deal
The New York Mets have released a veteran arm, who was serving as a piece of organizational pitching depth.
According to his MLB.com transactions page, right-handed pitcher Connor Overton has been released by the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Overton was signed by the Mets to a minor league deal back on February 18. The righty posted a 3.38 ERA in 5.1 innings (seven total appearances) of work this spring. The 31-year-old has not appeared in the majors since 2023, where he posted a 11.45 ERA with the Cincinnati Reds in three starts.
Overton made his big-league debut back in 2021 for the Toronto Blue Jays, where he began his career with 6.2 shutout innings across four appearances. He finished that season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, producing a 8.31 ERA in five appearances and three starts.
In 2022, Overton posted a 2.73 ERA in 33 innings (six appearances, four starts) for the Reds. Overton has a 4.55 ERA in 121 career minor league games. The veteran spent the bulk of the 2024 season rehabbing from May 2023 Tommy John surgery.
For his big-league career, Overton has produced a 4.85 ERA in 59.1 innings, 10 starts and eight relief appearances from 2021-2023.
The Mets took a flier on Overton, a 2014 15th round draft pick of the Miami Marlins, now that he is a healthy arm coming off TJ surgery nearly two years ago. However, Overton has now been released, per his transactions page after signing a minors deal with New York in February.
Overton's Grapefruit League numbers were solid enough that it is possible another team could take a chance on bringing him in. He could also have a better shot at breaking into the majors this year with another organization.
Time will tell, but Overton is no longer with the Mets organization.