New York Mets release veteran outfielder from Triple-A Syracuse
The New York Mets have cut ties with an organizational depth piece and familiar face.
The Mets have released veteran outfielder Billy McKinney from their Triple-A Syracuse roster after just 33 games.
McKinney hit an anemic .184/.285/.307 with three home runs and nine RBI for Syracuse this season before his release.
New York signed the 30-year-old McKinney to a minor league deal back in March, which was the second stint for the veteran in the Mets organization. McKinney provided veteran experience and depth in the outfield for the Mets at the upper levels of the minor leagues. However, the outfielder was unable to get his bat going at the Triple-A level ultimately leading to the organization's decision to let him go.
The Mets acquired McKinney from the Milwaukee Brewers via trade back in the 2021 season. McKinney slashed .220/.304/.473 with a .777 OPS, five home runs and 14 RBI before being designated for assignment in July of 2021. The Mets later traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder Carlos Rincon.
McKinney, a former top prospect, has bounced around between the Athletics, New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates since his first stint with the Mets and Dodgers four years ago.
McKinney was most notably traded by the Chicago Cubs along with Gleyber Torres, Adam Warren and Rashad Crawford at the 2016 MLB trade deadline in exchange for All-star closer Aroldis Chapman.
McKinney was initially selected No. 24 overall by the Athletics back in the 2013 MLB Draft.