Inside The Mets

New York Mets release veteran outfielder from Triple-A Syracuse

The New York Mets have released veteran outfielder Billy McKinney from their Triple-A Syracuse roster.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 27, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Billy McKinney (60) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Billy McKinney (60) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets have cut ties with an organizational depth piece and familiar face.

The Mets have released veteran outfielder Billy McKinney from their Triple-A Syracuse roster after just 33 games.

McKinney hit an anemic .184/.285/.307 with three home runs and nine RBI for Syracuse this season before his release.

New York signed the 30-year-old McKinney to a minor league deal back in March, which was the second stint for the veteran in the Mets organization. McKinney provided veteran experience and depth in the outfield for the Mets at the upper levels of the minor leagues. However, the outfielder was unable to get his bat going at the Triple-A level ultimately leading to the organization's decision to let him go.

The Mets acquired McKinney from the Milwaukee Brewers via trade back in the 2021 season. McKinney slashed .220/.304/.473 with a .777 OPS, five home runs and 14 RBI before being designated for assignment in July of 2021. The Mets later traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder Carlos Rincon.

McKinney, a former top prospect, has bounced around between the Athletics, New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates since his first stint with the Mets and Dodgers four years ago.

McKinney was most notably traded by the Chicago Cubs along with Gleyber Torres, Adam Warren and Rashad Crawford at the 2016 MLB trade deadline in exchange for All-star closer Aroldis Chapman.

McKinney was initially selected No. 24 overall by the Athletics back in the 2013 MLB Draft.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News