Phillies manager appears to make accusation against Mets’ Edwin Díaz
The New York Mets may have picked up their seventh straight win when they finished off a three-game sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies, but a concerning moment unfolded during Wednesday's matinee game.
In his second inning of work in the top of the tenth inning, Mets closer Edwin Díaz did not seem like himself. After giving up a go-ahead RBI single off Nick Castellanos, Díaz stepped off the mound twice when he was facing off against J.T. Realmuto, which counted as two disengagements. With MLB's still fairly new rules, you're allowed to step off or attempt a pickoff throw twice per at-bat.
When New York's All-Star closer stepped off a third time, per the rules, it was called a balk, prompting Castellanos to advance to second base. Díaz immediately called over manager Carlos Mendoza, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and the Mets' training staff and shortly after, left the game. It was revealed after the game that Díaz was dealing with left hip cramping, which he thinks won't keep him out too long.
However, when Díaz exited the tenth inning with that apparent hip injury, the balk was negated and Castellanos was sent back to first base. It may have been a game-altering moment, considering the Phillies scored just one run in the inning. Their manager, Rob Thomson, seemed to imply that Díaz may not have had an injury after all when he spoke with reporters after the game.
"That’s a play that I’ll have to remember to tell our pitchers," Thomson said. "Step off a third time. Call the trainer. He’ll take you out. We’ll put somebody else in."
It was certainly a controversial call made by this umpiring crew and it could have cost the Phillies an opportunity to perhaps have a two-run lead going up against the Mets' offense in the bottom of the tenth inning. While Díaz admitted that he felt cramping when he was going up against Realmuto, Thomson's notable comments about the moment are something to keep an eye on throughout the season.