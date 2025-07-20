Inside The Mets

New York Mets reportedly willing to listen to trades on these sluggers

The Mets' front office are open minded when it comes to potential trades involving these two players.

May 29, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) strikes out with two runners on base to end the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
While there's still nearly two weeks before the July 31 trade deadline arrives, there are a few things that seem clear when it comes to the New York Mets' strategy.

One of these is that the Mets are going to acquire at least one reliever (likely a lefty) in order to bolster their bullpen. Once that is done, the next positions they'll look to upgrade are starting pitcher, center field, and perhaps third base (not necessarily in that order).

Most Mets fans would not have thought third base would be a weakness for this team in 2025. This is owed to Mark Vientos being a breakout star in 2024, which many thought he would continue this season. Alas, that has not been the case.

And given how great Brett Baty was during spring training, there were high hopes he'd carve out a role for himself. Not to mention that Ronny Mauricio was always looming in the background, seemingly close to getting his own opportunities.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post shared an interesting tidbit about Baty and Mauricio in a July 19 article, where he noted that an outside executive said that the Mets' front office were willing to listen to trade offers for Baty and Mauricio, but were more close-minded in deals involving top prospects Carson Benge, Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, Jonah Tong, and Jett Williams. 

This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, given that David Stearns has been notorious for not wanting to part ways with top prospects.

However, Baty and Mauricio (who were the Mets' No. 2 and No. 3 overall prospects, respectively, in 2022, with Mark Vientos at No. 4) both serve as proof that top prospects aren't always guaranteed to pan out once they reach the show.

