New York Mets' Rising Star Listed Among Most Improved Players in 2024
Where would the New York Mets be without this promising young star?
Mark Vientos began the regular season in the minor leagues, but was recalled in mid-May to claim the third base job after Brett Baty faltered again. It's safe to say that he has run with the opportunity.
So much so that Bleacher Report listed Vientos as No. 10 on their list of Top 10 Candidates For Most Improved Player in 2024.
Vientos had an underwhelming 2023 campaign in limited action, slashing .211/.253/.367 with a .620 OPS, nine home runs and 22 RBIs in 65 games.
However, he has looked like a potential franchise cornerstone for the Mets this season and is now a key contributor in their everyday lineup. Playing in 81 games, the 24-year-old is hitting an impressive .278/.334/.549 with a .883 OPS, 20 homers and 54 RBIs.
"The only reason Vientos doesn't rank higher is because he has only played in 79 games (now 81 games)," Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report wrote.
Vientos was initially expected to be the Mets' DH this year, but the team signed veteran slugger J.D. Martinez to a one-year, $12 million deal at the eleventh hour of spring training.
Although frustrated, Vientos didn't hang his head. He went down to Triple-A Syracuse and handled his business until an opportunity arose at the hot corner.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza recently moved Vientos to the No. 2 hole in the lineup, which is a spot he has thrived in. In nine games as the team's two-hitter, he is slashing .316/.350/.632 with a .982 OPS.
To say Vientos is one of the most improved players in the league would be an understatement as he is now one of the most important sluggers on the Mets' offense.