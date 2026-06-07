Freddy Peralta's Reported Contract Demands Create Dilemma for the Mets

The New York Mets are heading towards a tough decision at the trade deadline: whether to buy or sell. While David Stearns and Steve Cohen would ultimately prefer not to sell for the second time in four seasons, they will need to decide the future of Freddy Peralta if they go down the selling route.

The idea behind the Peralta trade, which cost the Mets two Top 100 prospects in Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, was that he would be the final piece of a team capable of contending for the World Series. Peralta has lived up to his end of the bargain, going 4-4 with a 3.62 ERA in 13 starts, but the team around him has underachieved and been decimated by injuries.

Help is on the way for the Mets, but if they can't stay afloat when their injured stars return, the selling conversation will be back on the table. The most valuable trade chip the Mets have is Peralta, who can be a front-line starter for a playoff team, and his contract demands will likely make him a true rental for an acquiring team.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that people familiar with Peralta's thought process believe he is seeking a long-term deal similar to the one Max Fried got from the New York Yankees a few years ago. Fried, the Yankees' top free agent pivot after Juan Soto went to the Mets, got an eight-year deal worth $218 million.

How Freddy Peralta's asking price could impact the Mets

There were nebulous reports about whether the Mets and Peralta's camp were talking about an extension in spring training, but nothing materialized before Opening Day. The holdup would certainly appear to be years, as Peralta wants a longer-term deal, which is not something Stearns often hands out to pitchers.

The longest offer Stearns has made for a pitcher in free agency came back in the winter of 2023, when he made a 13-year offer to Yoshinobu Yamamoto worth $325 million. The Los Angeles Dodgers matched that offer, but it is important to remember that Yamamoto was 25 years old and the offer contained an opt-out after five years.

Peralta is 30 years old and relies primarily on his fastball, so there is risk in handing out a long-term deal for him if he loses any velocity in the coming years. The Mets would surely prefer to keep the guaranteed years on a Peralta contract shorter in exchange for a higher annual salary, similar to the contract the Mets gave Bo Bichette this winter.

If Peralta is insistent on getting more years, he will likely find a team willing to give him a long-term deal in the winter. Dylan Cease, whose resume is similar to Peralta's, got a seven-year deal worth $210 million from the Toronto Blue Jays last winter.

A potential lockout could make Peralta wait longer for that contract, but the Mets will not have the luxury of time if they decide to sell at the deadline. If Stearns believes that Peralta won't settle for a shorter-term deal with more money up front, he will have to either bend on his approach to paying pitchers or decide if he can get good value in a deal.

The Mets won't recoup the same value they traded for Peralta at the deadline. But they would need to see if they can get more prospect value than a compensatory selection by attaching a qualifying offer to Peralta. It is also unknown if qualifying offers will be a part of the new CBA, so it is quite risky to bet on that possibility.

Therefore, expect any decision on Peralta to come right down to the wire, especially with the Mets within a reasonable distance to make a push for a wild card at the moment. Either way, Peralta appears perfectly willing to bet on himself to try and land long-term security this winter.