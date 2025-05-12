Ryan Clifford named Mets' Minor League Player of the Week
One of the New York Mets’ top prospects is heating up.
On Monday, Double-A first baseman Ryan Clifford was named both the Mets’ Minor League Player of the Week and Eastern League Player of the Week. He recorded a hit in all five games he played, going 9-for-19 (.474 batting average) with three home runs, nine RBIs, and a 1.500 OPS.
Clifford, 21, is currently ranked No. 4 in the Mets’ system by MLB Pipeline. New York acquired him, along with their No. 10 prospect, Drew Gilbert, at the 2023 trade deadline in the deal that sent Justin Verlander back to the Houston Astros.
The power-hitting lefty got off to a slow start after joining the Mets organization, batting .188/.307/.376 (.683 OPS) over his first 32 games at pitcher-friendly High-A Brooklyn.
It did not take long for Clifford to earn a promotion in 2024, however, as he posted a .231/.359/.456 (.815 OPS) slash line with 18 homers in 98 games for Double-A Binghamton to close out his age-20 campaign.
So far in 2025, Clifford is batting .248/.345/.475 (.820 OPS) with six home runs and 19 RBIs through 30 games with the Rumble Ponies. He was hitting just .195 with three home runs and 10 RBIs before last week’s slate of games began.
Defensively this season, Clifford has made 17 starts at first base, seven as the designated hitter, and six in the outfield. He split time almost evenly between first base and the two corner outfield spots in previous seasons.
Clifford’s power production is ideal for either position, but where he fits long-term in Queens will ultimately depend on the Mets’ front office. They already have two corner outfielders on long-term deals: Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo. Meanwhile, first baseman Pete Alonso is having a monster season and could land a multi-year extension if he opts out this winter.
If Clifford continues to rake in Binghamton, the 21-year-old slugger could find himself in Triple-A by season’s end, putting him one step away from the big leagues.