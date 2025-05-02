New York Mets seeking trade help in this area, per insider
Despite their hot start to the season, the New York Mets have had to deal with several brutal blows regarding injuries to their pitching staff.
This started when starters Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn all went down before Opening Day. However, these injuries allowed opportunities for other members of the Mets' rotation to step up, which they have done extraordinarily well.
But the Mets knew they had starting pitcher depth heading into the season. They also knew they were short on left-handed relievers, as they began the season with A.J. Minter as the sole southpaw on the active roster.
While they also added Danny Young to the roster afterwards, both he and Minter have suffered serious injuries and could be missing the entire season.
This leaves the Mets without a healthy left handed reliever. And according to a May 1 article from SNY's Andy Martino, they already looking to address this issue.
"Yes, my understanding is that the Mets are looking to trade for lefty bullpen help after the injuries to A.J. Minter (lat strain) and Danny Young (elbow)," Martino wrote.
He later added, "As far as identifying specific trade targets, let’s not worry about that. It’s not like we’re talking about Tanner Scott. If the Mets are able to swing a deal, it’ll be for Pretty Good Lefty Guy (or Righty Guy With Good Splits). We’ll find out his name when he gets here."
It sounds like the Mets' front office is too early in the trade inquiry process for Martino to list any potential candidates they could acquire. But some names may be popping up in the coming days and weeks.