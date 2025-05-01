Experts calls Mets 'contender' for top potential trade deadline acquisition
MLB experts and insiders have linked the New York Mets to Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcántara several times over the past year. This is because there was a belief over the offseason that the Mets were in the market to acquire a top-tier ace, whether that be through free agency or via trade.
However, the Mets instead decided to go for more mid-tier pitchers in free agency and trust in their organization's ability to develop arms. And this decision has worked wonders, given how great the Mets' pitching staff has performed to this point in the season.
It seems unlikely that the Mets will be in the market for another arm at the trade deadline. But if they do end up being buyers, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly conveyed once again that Alcántara will be at the top of their list in a May 1 article.
"Sandy Alcántara has an 8.31 ERA in his first six starts in 2025 after missing the entirety of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He obviously needs to get back on track to be the top name available this summer, especially since he's under contract through 2026 with an affordable $21 million option for 2027," Kelly wrote.
"But while the Marlins don't have to trade Alcántara, if he's pitching well, the guess here is that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix will move the former NL Cy Young Award winner for a slew of prospects."
Kelly then listed the Mets, the Yankees, the Padres, and the Cubs as the most likely trade destinations for Alcántara.
If the Mets do enter the trade market for a starter at the deadline, they could certainly do worse than the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner.