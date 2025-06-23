Inside The Mets

New York Mets send down promising infielder, call-up veteran outfielder

The Mets are optioning Luisangel Acuña to Triple-A and are calling up outfielder Travis Jankowski.

Jun 15, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Luisangel Acuna (2) runs out a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Ahead of a crucial four-game series against the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets are making a slew of roster moves.

After signing lefty reliever Dicky Lovelady to a major league deal, the Mets announced that they're optioning infielder Luisangel Acuña to Triple-A Syracuse and are calling up veteran outfielder and former fan favorite, Travis Jankowski. New York is also optioning righty reliever Tyler Zuber down to the minor leagues after struggling in his Mets debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, while transferring outfielder Jose Siri to the 60-day injured list.

Acuña has seen his playing time diminish with the Mets and with Mark Vientos on the cusp of being activated off the injured list with a hamstring strain, it was unclear if the young infielder would stay in the big leagues.

Despite swiping 11 bases this season, Acuña has struggled with the bat, slashing just .241/.293/.283 with no home runs and six RBI in 65 games. The recent emergence of Jeff McNeil at the plate has also resulted in the 23-year-old not seeing his name penciled in the starting lineup.

As for Jankowski, the Mets signed the veteran to a minor league deal on June 10; Jankowski was let go by the Tampa Bay Rays after appearing in just 14 games for them this season. The 34-year-old previously played for the Mets during the 2022 season when he signed a minor league contract with the ballclub on March 17.

Jankowski appeared in 43 games for the Amazins' during the 2022 campaign, batting just .167/.286/.167 with three stolen bases. The outfielder suffered a broken hand on May 25 against the San Francisco Giants, which kept him out until July 11. The Mets ultimately designated Jankowski for assignment on July 29 and would soon be claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners days later.

Perhaps Jankowski's veteran presence can be a spark for a Mets team that has lost eight out of their last nine games.

