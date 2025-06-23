Inside The Mets

New York Mets sign lefty reliever to major league deal

On Monday, the New York Mets agreed to terms with left-handed reliever Dicky Lovelady on a major league contract.

John Sparaco

Mar 27, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Richard Lovelady (58) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
The New York Mets are adding a southpaw to their bullpen.

On Monday afternoon, FanSided insider Robert Murray first reported that left-handed reliever Dicky Lovelady had agreed to a major league contract with the Mets. With that, the Mets later announced a series of roster moves, including selecting Travis Jankowski to the active roster and optioning Luisangel Acuña and Tyler Zuber to Triple-A Syracuse.

Lovelady, who turns 30 in July, has pitched for five MLB teams across six seasons, posting a 5.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 8.3 K/9 rate in 110 career games. He began the 2025 season with the Toronto Blue Jays but was designated for assignment after only two appearances. After clearing waivers, he signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.

In 19 appearances with Triple-A St. Paul, Lovelady recorded a 1.31 ERA, 26.5% strikeout rate, 8.4% walk rate, and 60.4% ground-ball rate over 20.2 innings. Despite his strong performance, he was never called up—leading him to exercise his June 15 opt-out and pursue other opportunities.

Lovelady utilizes a four-pitch mix, led by a sinker-slider combo. According to Statcast, his 86 mph slider was his most effective offering in 2024, generating a plus-3 run value and 28% whiff rate while holding opponents to a .226 batting average.

Prior to adding Lovelady, the Mets had just one left-hander in their bullpen: José Castillo. New York carried two on its Opening Day roster—A.J. Minter and Danny Young—but lost both to season-ending injuries in late April.

The Mets could gain additional left-handed bullpen depth by mid-July. Brooks Raley, one of their most dependable relievers in 2023, recently began a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

John Sparaco is a contributing writer for the Mets website On SI. He has previously written for Cold Front Report, Times Union and JKR Baseball, where he profiled some of the top recruits, college players and draft prospects in baseball. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @JohnSparaco