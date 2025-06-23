New York Mets sign lefty reliever to major league deal

Mets Sign Richard Lovelady to a Major league contract. He played with the Blue Jays earlier this year but was DFAed after putting up a 21.60 ERA in 2 games his only 2 of 2025. I like his potential tho.



(2024)



104 Stuff + | 51.9 GB% | + 3 RV on Slider