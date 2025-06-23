New York Mets sign lefty reliever to major league deal
The New York Mets are adding a southpaw to their bullpen.
On Monday afternoon, FanSided insider Robert Murray first reported that left-handed reliever Dicky Lovelady had agreed to a major league contract with the Mets. With that, the Mets later announced a series of roster moves, including selecting Travis Jankowski to the active roster and optioning Luisangel Acuña and Tyler Zuber to Triple-A Syracuse.
Lovelady, who turns 30 in July, has pitched for five MLB teams across six seasons, posting a 5.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 8.3 K/9 rate in 110 career games. He began the 2025 season with the Toronto Blue Jays but was designated for assignment after only two appearances. After clearing waivers, he signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.
In 19 appearances with Triple-A St. Paul, Lovelady recorded a 1.31 ERA, 26.5% strikeout rate, 8.4% walk rate, and 60.4% ground-ball rate over 20.2 innings. Despite his strong performance, he was never called up—leading him to exercise his June 15 opt-out and pursue other opportunities.
Lovelady utilizes a four-pitch mix, led by a sinker-slider combo. According to Statcast, his 86 mph slider was his most effective offering in 2024, generating a plus-3 run value and 28% whiff rate while holding opponents to a .226 batting average.
Prior to adding Lovelady, the Mets had just one left-hander in their bullpen: José Castillo. New York carried two on its Opening Day roster—A.J. Minter and Danny Young—but lost both to season-ending injuries in late April.
The Mets could gain additional left-handed bullpen depth by mid-July. Brooks Raley, one of their most dependable relievers in 2023, recently began a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.