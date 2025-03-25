Inside The Mets

New York Mets set franchise record for season ticket sales entering 2025

The buzz surrounding the New York Mets is very real as the franchise has set new season ticket sales records entering the 2025 campaign.

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; General view as the moon rises over Citi Field during the eighth inning of game five of the NLCS between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are set to begin the 2025 season with heightened expectations after a strong year in 2024. Adding Juan Soto in the offseason has raised the excitement level even further, which helped the team set a spring training attendance record over the past two months.

The buzz around the team has been palpable with Opening Day approaching on Thursday. With the media in attendance for an event promoting what's new at Citi Field on Tuesday, the Mets announced that they have completely sold out their allotment of season ticket packages.

The Mets have three basic season ticket plans: a full season membership, which covers 80 home games (the Mets gave up one to be the host team in August's Little League Classic against the Seattle Mariners in Williamsport, PA); a half season membership, which covers 41 games; and a 20-game plan. It is unclear if all three of those are counted as traditional, but selling out any of those (let alone all three) is a sign that adding Soto is very good for business.

The Mets also announced plenty of new attractions to try and draw fans into the ballpark this season, including a new food menu and the addition of a five boroughs mascot race, but it would look like signing Soto has energized the fan base in a huge way. While 2024's playoff run primed the Mets for a boost in attendance in 2025, Soto's presence as a lineup staple has led to the potential of a World Series run sooner rather than later.

The Mets' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 4th against the Toronto Blue Jays and it is a hot ticket, with get-in price set at $94 for standing room only on SeatGeek. Time will tell if the Mets can translate the Soto buzz into an increase in single-game ticket sales, but Steve Cohen has to be pleased that his team has set a new franchise record in the season ticket market.

Mike Phillips is a contributor to the Mets On SI site. Mike has been covering the Mets since 2011 for various websites, including Metstradamus and Kiners Korner. Mike has a Masters Degree from Iona University in Sports Communications and Media and also has experience covering the NFL and college basketball on FanSided. Mike also hosts his own New York sports based podcast. You can follow Mike on Twitter/X and Instagram: @MPhillips331.

