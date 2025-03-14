New York Mets' former pitcher praises team training staff
The New York Mets have struggled to stay healthy this spring. But according to former Mets pitcher Luis Severino, the injuries aren't a result of a poor training staff.
In an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast, Severino praised the team's trainers and the attention to detail that went into crafting their routines. "The trainers with the Yankees were unbelievable, but the Mets are a different level," Severino explained.
Severino, a long-time New York Yankee before a single season with the Mets in 2024, signed with the Athletics this offseason. The three-year, $67 million deal was the largest free agent contract in A's franchise history.
In the interview, Severino detailed his experience joining the Mets and working with Head Athletic Trainer Joseph Golia. Severino said he began working on a specific routine immediately when he arrived for spring training. According to the righty, they stuck to that routine "from that day until the playoffs."
The changes went beyond just baseball, as Severino also spoke about changes to his diet and sleep habits. When he would pitch in hot weather, the training staff adjusted his diet to recover. During the offseason, he worked with a doctor to learn "how to sleep better."
"I learned how to treat my body better," Severino summarized.
His positive review of the Mets training staff comes at a time when the unit has been under fire due to accumulating preseason injuries. The Mets will go into Opening Day without starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, as well as young catcher Francisco Alvarez and starting second baseman Jeff McNeil.
Severino's Adjustment to a New Team
Severino spoke candidly about his transition from the Mets, saying that the A's showed the most interest in him throughout the free agency process. He also noted the team's recovery process as a primary selling point for the move.
Severino turned down a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to return to the Mets, and as a result, New York will receive a compensation pick from the A's in the 2025 MLB Draft.
He called it a "big step" to go from the Mets to the A's, but added that "it was worth it."
The 31-year-old proved in 2024 that he can still produce at a high-level. After back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2017 and 2018, Severino struggled with injuries and consistency in his final five years with the Yankees. But he returned to form with the Mets, starting 31 games and posting an 11-7 record with a 3.91 ERA and 161 strikeouts. Severino showed up during the Mets postseason run as well, delivering a 3.24 ERA across his three starts.
Severino's new deal with the A's is a testament to his performance with the Mets, and it is clear that leaving New York was a difficult decision for him. To replace his production, the Mets will have to utilize the training staff that Severino spoke so highly of and get Manaea and Montas back on the bump.