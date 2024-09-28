New York Mets Shakeup Lineup in Pivotal Game
After back-to-back losses, the margin for error is low for the New York Mets if they want to clinch a postseason spot.
After their disappointing loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is making some adjustments to the team's lineup on Saturday with the hopes it will give New York a much-needed win.
After starting for the first time since September 15 on Friday, Francisco Lindor is still in the lineup for the Mets' second game of their series against the Brewers, but will be the DH tonight. It's the first time since 2022 that Lindor will be DH'ing for the Mets.
The star slugger is still dealing with a bit of back soreness after telling reporters it hurts when he bends over, so that means that Luisangel Acuña is back in at shortstop for the Mets.
Since being called up to make his big-league debut on September 14, Acuña has provided a major boost for the Mets, as he's hitting .375/.394/.781 with three home runs and six RBIs in 32 at-bats.
The primary DH J.D. Martinez is sitting on the bench for the Mets on Saturday as he's been in one of the worst slumps of his career, going hitless in his last 33 at-bats.
Luis Torrens will also do the catching for New York on Saturday after Francisco Alvarez left the series opener in the seventh inning due to back spasms.
Mendoza and the Mets hope that this lineup against the Brewers can get them back into the win column as they enter Saturday in a three-way tie with the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks for the final two Wild Card spots in the National League.