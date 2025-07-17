New York Mets shockingly predicted to miss MLB playoffs
There was a time not too long ago when the New York Mets appeared to be one of the most likely teams to win the 2025 World Series. This was because they boasted the best record in all of baseball for the first two or so months of the season, and their roster seemingly had no holes.
The six or so weeks have fared much differently for New York. While their 55-42 record is certainly nothing to scoff at, it's no longer the best record in the NL East, let alone in all of baseball.
This time has also exposed some glaring holes in the Mets' roster, including at third base, center field, and the bullpen, while the injuries they have dealt with in their rotation have made it likely they'll trade for another starter before the July 31 deadline.
These recent woes prompted Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller to make a bold prediction that "Both the New York Mets and New York Yankees Miss the Postseason" in a July 17 article.
"Goodness knows the Mets have had some second-half collapses in their history, and they do have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the majors," Miller wrote. He did add that he finds it extremely unlikely that both the Yankees and the Mets won't make the playoffs this season, but that "it could happen".
The good news is that this is merely a prediction and has no bearing on what the Mets will do throughout the season's second half. But if they struggle out of the games, this prediction could quickly become a bleak reality that Mets fans must reckon with.