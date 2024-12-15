Source: Mets Have Shown Interest in Starting Pitcher Griffin Canning
After signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting contract, the New York Mets been searching for pitching help.
One name they are now being linked to was a former top prospect and 2017 second-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels.
The Mets have shown interest in free agent right-handed starting pitcher Griffin Canning, as a source told Mets On SI.
Canning, 28, went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA a 1.40 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 171.2 innings (32 appearances, 31 starts) for the Angels last season. It was a disappointing year for the right-hander after he had a 7-8 record, 4.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 127 innings (24 appearances, 22 starts) in 2023.
Canning missed a year and a half of action after suffering a low stress fracture in his back in 2021, which knocked him out for the entirety of the 2022 season due to a number of setbacks suffered in his rehab.
For his career, Canning holds a 4.78 ERA in 508 innings (99 appearances, 94 starts) across five big-league seasons with the Angels.
On October 31, the Angels traded Canning to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for power-hitting DH/outfielder Jorge Soler. However, the Braves non-tendered Canning in November, making him a free agent.
The Mets could certainly use more pitching depth and Canning makes sense as a low-risk, high-reward option on a potential one-year or short-term deal.
New York has also spoken with righty starter Walker Buehler and remain engaged with lefty Sean Manaea, who is seeking a multi-year deal following his breakout season in Queens in 2024.
In addition to the free agent market, the Mets have inquired about Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.