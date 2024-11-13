New York Mets Sign Veteran Reliever to Minor League Deal
The New York Mets are bringing in more pitching depth.
On Tuesday, the Mets announced that they have signed veteran right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.
MLB.com's Anthony DiComo was the first to report on this agreement last week.
Per DiComo, the contract is worth a pro-rated $900K if Garcia is selected to the Mets' big-league roster.
Although Garcia didn't appear in the majors last season, the 30-year-old led the international league with 20 saves while pitching for the Rochester Red Wings, which is the Triple-A affiliate of the NL East rival Washington Nationals.
In addition to his impressive save total, Garcia posted a 3.94 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 89 strikeouts across 55 appearances (61.2 innings) in Triple-A last year.
Garcia last pitched in the big-leagues in 2023 for the Nationals and Oakland Athletics, where he produced an abysmal 9.26 ERA in just 11.2 innings.
In 35.2 career major league innings, Garcia has a 1-2 record, 7.32 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 21 strikeouts over 30 appearances (one start).
Garcia is the third depth arm the Mets have added so far this offseason. Along with Garcia, president of baseball operations David Stearns has signed righty Dylan Covey to a one-year, major league deal and claimed Kevin Herget off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.
This veteran trio will likely have the opportunity to compete for spots in the Mets' bullpen during camp. That being said, the Mets are far from finished when it comes to adding relievers at the major league level this winter given the amount of holes they have.
Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton, Adam Ottavino, Drew Smith and Brooks Raley are all free agents. Closer Edwin Diaz, Dedniel Nunez, Reed Garrett, Jose Butto and Danny Young are the only bullpen pieces that remain under contract for next season.