New York Mets slugger Mark Vientos to begin rehab assignment
The New York Mets shared some good news regarding one of their injured big bats.
As manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Saturday, third baseman/DH Mark Vientos (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment early next week with Triple-A Syracuse. Vientos will start playing in minor league games on either Tuesday or Wednesday, per Mendoza.
Vientos, who went on the injured list with a hamstring strain on June 3, has been running up to 90 percent and is full throttle in hitting and taking ground balls in the field.
Coming off a breakout 2024 campaign, Vientos has not gotten off to the start he would have hoped for this season. In 53 games, the 25-year-old is slashing .230/.298/.380 with a .678 OPS, six home runs and 21 RBIs. This is after a year in which he put up big numbers, hitting .266 with a .838 OPS, 27 homers and 71 RBI in 111 games.
Vientos has also struggled mightily in the field at third base, posting -7 Outs Above Average which ranks dead last in baseball at his position. Prior to getting injured, Vientos had lost some playing time at the hot corner to Brett Baty, who has two OAA this season, ranking sixth among MLB third basemen.
Although Baty's defensive skills are superior, his bat has cooled off immensely in recent weeks following a hot May. The Mets need Vientos to revert back to his 2024 form, and he should get at-bats both at third and DH with Jesse Winker still far away from returning from an oblique strain.
Promising prospect Ronny Mauricio replaced Vientos on the major league roster, but he has yet to prove that he is ready to play everyday in the big-leagues. The Mets must decide whether they're going to send down Mauricio, Luisangel Acuna or Jared Young once Vientos returns from the IL.