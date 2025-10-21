Pete Alonso would fit perfectly into underrated NL team's lineup
Much of the offseason speculation surrounding the New York Mets in recent days is whether they truly have a chance at trading for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.
The conversation surrounding Skubal has dominated headlines for good reason. Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in all of baseball, and while trading for him this winter would likely mean the Mets had to part ways with several of their top prospects, getting a guy who is all but guaranteed to win his second consecutive Cy Young Award this season would probably make it worthwhile, even if Skubal is only under team control through 2026.
That being said, New York's potential Skubal pursuit is far from the only important question regarding the Mets. Fans are curious to know whether the front office will try and re-sign beloved slugger Pete Alonso after his career year in 2025. And if they don't, fans will want to know where he's most likely to end up next season.
Why Pete Alonso Makes Sense for Arizona Diamondbacks
While Alonso has been linked to numerous teams, there's a case to be made that few post a better fit for him in free agency than the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The biggest reason why Alonso makes sense for the Diamondbacks is that Arizona traded arguably its two best power hitters (Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor) to the Seattle Mariners at the deadline. These guys manned Arizona's two corner infield positions before getting dealt, which means first base (and the Diamondbacks' clean-up spot) is wide open for the Polar Bear.
What's more, the Diamondbacks still have a talented roster that includes versatile hitters Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo, who should help the Diamondbacks remain competitive next season. Chase Field is a hitter-friendly ballpark that should help Alonso continue to hit at least 30 home runs per season.
These reasons were enough for FOX Sports to call the Diamondbacks one of Alonso's three best fits in free agency if he decides to leave the Mets this offseason, in an October 17 article.
While that may be true, the wording of that article's headline is important: "if" Alonso leaves the Mets. Because no team is a more perfect fit for Alonso than the club that drafted him and where he has played his entire MLB career to this point.
Mets fans are hoping both Alonso and their front office realize this and agree to terms before next season begins.