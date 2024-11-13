New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Wins Impressive Award
For the second straight year, New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor is taking home an impressive piece of hardware.
Lindor, who was nominated as a finalist for National League MVP, won his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award on Tuesday. This was the fourth time Lindor has won the Silver Slugger in his career, having captured the award in back-to-back seasons with the Cleveland Guardians back in 2017 and 2018.
Lindor, 30, put up an MVP caliber season in 2024, slashing .273/.344/.500 with a .844 OPS, 137 wRC+, 33 home runs, 91 RBIs and 107 runs scored. As a result, he was rewarded as the best offensive shortstop in the NL.
Lindor also won the Silver Slugger Award in 2023 after posting a 30-30 season. He finished one stolen base shy of repeating another 30-30 campaign in 2024.
The shortstop overcame a late-season back injury to help lead the Mets to a Wild Card berth in the NL on a heroic go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning of Game 1 of their postseason-clinching doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on the final day of the regular season. His go-ahead Grand Slam in Game 4 of the NLDS helped the Mets eliminate the Philadelphia Phillies.
In what was supposed to be a transition year for the team, Lindor and the Mets were just two wins shy of a World Series appearance.
Lindor was the only Mets player to win the Silver Slugger Award in the NL this year, as first baseman Pete Alonso lost out to Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.