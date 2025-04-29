New York Mets starting pitchers set unique National League record
The New York Mets entered the 2025 season shrouded with expectations. After adding Juan Soto to an already impressive lineup, there was no question as to why. Still, the glaring weak spot of the club was the injury riddled starting rotation that lacked a high-paid ace.
But through the first month of the season, the Mets have the best starting pitching in baseball and are the first team in MLB to hit 20 wins. In doing so, they have set the longest streak in modern National League history by allowing four or fewer runs in each of their first 29 games.
This streak is reflected in the Mets' league low 2.62 ERA. Kodai Senga (1.26) and Tylor Megill (1.74) have led the way and rank fifth and ninth respectively in ERA league-wide. Griffin Canning has officially broken out and is tied for second with four wins; fellow first-year Met Clay Holmes is just behind him with three. David Peterson has also been impressive with two nine-strikeout performances in his five starts.
Even more improbable for New York's historic start is that they have been without two key starting pitchers: Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat). Manaea was expected to continue what was a fantastic second half of 2024 and Montas was given a two-year, $34 million contract to boost the Mets assumed weak rotation. Manaea and Montas are rehabbing with the potential to return before the end of May, which could create an interesting dilemma for the Mets coaching staff.
The return of Manaea and Montas has been greatly anticipated, but with the play of the current rotation, the Mets have no reason to rush this pair back. While it is a good problem to have, it's hard to imagine a shakeup in this excellent New York rotation.